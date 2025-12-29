Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday that he thinks Campbell (knee) will return to practice this week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from LSU likely won't be activated from the injured reserve list for the Patriots' Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins, as New England has already clinched the AFC East title. However, following Vrabel's comments Monday, Campbell appears to be trending toward returning from his knee injury at some point during the postseason.