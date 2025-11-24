Campbell (knee) is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve after sustaining an MCL sprain during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In such a scenario, Campbell would have to miss at least the Patriots' next four games, but the rookie left tackle would be a candidate to return in time for the playoffs. That development is close to a best-case scenario for the Patriots after Campbell was carted off the field Sunday. Vederian Lowe is likely the next man up at left tackle for as long as Campbell is sidelined, though with starting left guard Jared Wilson (ankle) also having suffered an injury versus Cincinnati, the entire left side of the offensive line could be shaken up when New England next takes the field versus the Giants on Dec. 1.