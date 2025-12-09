Rivers agreed Tuesday to sign with the Colts' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rivers turned 44 years old earlier this week and is nearly five full years removed from his last NFL action, but the eight-time Pro Bowler apparently made enough of an impression during his workout Monday for the quarterback-needy Colts to bring him back into the fold. With Daniel Jones (Achilles) lost for the season and Anthony Richardson (orbital) lacking a clear timeline to return, rookie Riley Leonard (knee) is the next man up for Indianapolis, but his availability for Sunday's game in Seattle is looking dicey after he sustained a Grade 1 PCL sprain in Week 14. Rivers will join Brett Rypien as quarterbacks on Indianapolis' practice squad, with Rapoport suggesting that Rivers may even be the preferred option of the two to start this week if Leonard can't go. Rivers has plenty of experience with head coach Shane Steichen's offensive system from their time together with the Chargers, so the veteran signal-caller's ability to quickly digest the new playbook is less of a concern than whether he can still hold up physically. During his last NFL campaign back in 2020 with Indianapolis, Rivers started all 16 regular-season contests and completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt and a 24:11 TD:INT.