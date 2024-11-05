Cleveland released Jefferson on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jefferson had been on the sidelines for the Browns' last four games, and now he's bound for free agency. In five games this season, he's recorded six tackles (one solo) including 1.0 sacks.
More News
-
Browns' Quinton Jefferson: Active for training camp•
-
Browns' Quinton Jefferson: Finds new home•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Recovering from two groin tears•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Done for season•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Won't return to Week 15 contest•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Questionable with hip injury•