Waller (hamstring) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chiefs, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Waller did not record a catch before exiting during the first half of Monday's game with a hamstring injury. The star tight end was limited during practice this week with a shoulder injury, but he managed to return during last Friday's walkthrough sessions. Waller came into Week 5 with 16 receptions (24 targets) for 175 yards and a touchdown through four games, and his absence could send more targets toward wideouts Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.