Waller (groin) did not practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller has now missed back-to-back practices to begin preparation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots, making his chances of suiting up for Week 18 appear murky. The veteran tight end has regularly had his practice reps capped throughout the season, but it may be that he'll need to return as at least a limited participant at Friday's practice for any chance of being cleared to go Sunday. Greg Dulcich and Julian Hill will operate as the Dolphins' top tight ends if Waller is unable to play.