Waller (groin/rest) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's home game against Tampa Bay, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller began Week 17 as a non-participant at practice and has since been listed as 'limited' in back-to-back sessions. The veteran tight end has regularly had his practice reps for load management purposes and health reasons this season. In rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers' first start, Week 16 against the Bengals, Waller managed a respectable three catches for 40 yards on five targets. He'll again operate as one of Ewers' clear top options in the receiving game versus the Buccaneers on Sunday.