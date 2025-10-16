Raiders' Dylan Laube: Returns to practice
Laube (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Laube was unable to practice to open the week Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he suffered Week 6, but his ability to return to the field Thursday is a step in the right direction. The running back will look to log a full session Friday ahead of the team's matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.
