Laube recorded 2 fair catches on punts, two kick returns for 95 yards and two tackles during Sunday's 27-13 win versus the Dolphins.

Laube only played 10 of Las Vegas' 68 offensive snaps in Week 1, but he had two long kick returns, both of which set up Raiders touchdowns. One of his tackles came after a Kirk Cousins interception early in the fourth quarter. His coaches won't complain about his effort, but fantasy managers probably can't expect reliable production barring an injury ahead of him on the running back depth chart.