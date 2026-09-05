Laube made the Raiders' 53-man roster at the end of training camp and could operate in an elevated role on offense against the Dolphins in Week 1 if Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is limited or ruled out.

Jeanty suffered a low-ankle sprain during the Raiders' training camp practice Aug. 23. The relief for the Raiders was that it wasn't a high-ankle sprain or worse, and although there's optimism around Jeanty playing Week 1, the injury could limit his effectiveness and playing time. That would open the door for both Washington and Laube to operate in expanded roles on offense, with the latter also seeing the field on special teams as a kickoff returner.