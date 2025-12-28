Raiders' Dylan Parham: Questionable to return vs. NYG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parham (illness) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Parham popped up on the Raiders' injury report prior to kickoff and after the list of inactive players were announced. Atonio Mafi is a candidate to step in at left guard if Parham is unable to play.
