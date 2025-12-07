Raiders' Dylan Parham: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parham (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Parham did not practice to start the week, but was a full participant Friday. He will start for the Raiders in Week 14 with Stone Forsythe or Charles Grant likely backing him up.
