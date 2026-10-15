Coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Parham (knee) is still week-to-week as the Jets start preparing for Week 6, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Parham has been sidelined for the Jets' last two games with the knee injury he suffered in Week 3 at Detroit, and he appears to be in danger of missing a third straight contest. His activity at practice during the week will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game at New England, but his coach's words don't suggest a ton of optimism he'll be able to play against the division rival.