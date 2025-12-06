Parham (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Parham opened the week as a DNP due to a back injury. He was able to log a full practice Friday to give himself a shot at playing Sunday. Caleb Rogers started for Jordan Meredith (ankle) at right guard in Week 13 against the Chargers. If both Meredith and Rogers were not cleared to play, then Stone Forsythe or Charles Grant could step into a starting role on the offensive line.