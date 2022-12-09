Jacobs rushed 27 times for 99 yards and a touchdown while securing both targets for 15 yards in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Jacobs opened the game in trademark fashion with a one-yard touchdown run to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard march on the Raiders' first possession. However, yards were much more at a premium throughout the rest of the game, and Jacobs also missed some time tending to a hand injury early in the second half that seemed to continue to affect him whenever he attempted to stiff-arm defenders. The star back, who saw his streak of 100-yard games narrowly stopped at three, will now get some much-needed extra rest before a Week 15 home showdown versus the Patriots.