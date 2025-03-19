The Rams re-signed Witherspoon to a one-year deal Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon will remain in Los Angeles after spending the last two seasons of his career with the Rams. During that time, the 29-year-old appeared in 30 regular-season games (22 starts), logging 83 total tackles and 23 passes defended, including four interceptions. He's expected to remain one of the Rams' top rotational cornerbacks in 2025.