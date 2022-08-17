Head coach Sean McVay said Perkins is in line to play the second half of Friday's preseason contest against Houston, while John Wolford is expected to play the first half, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

After a successful Week 1 of preseason where Perkins threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 39 yards, another score and a two-point conversion, he's slated to command the offense after halftime in the Rams' second exhibition. The third-year pro enters the 2022 season in line to remain the No. 3 quarterback on the team's depth chart behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford.