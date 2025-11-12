Forbes didn't make any tackles but picked off a pass Sunday in a 42-26 Week 10 win over the 49ers.

Forbes logged a 92 percent defensive snap share but didn't record any stops. However, he made an impact with a fourth-quarter interception of Mac Jones as San Francisco was attempting to make a comeback. The pickoff occurred in 49ers territory, and six plays later the Rams essentially put the game away with a touchdown to make the score 42-20. Forbes has notched an interception in two straight games after having no pickoffs across his first seven contests of the campaign.