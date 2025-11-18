The Rams reverted Mevis to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mevis served as Los Angeles' kicker for the second straight week with Joshua Karty a healthy scratch. Mevis hasn't had a chance to really show off his leg, as the Rams haven't called upon him to kick a field goal in either of his two games. However, the Missouri product has performed as well as possible by making all nine of his extra-point tries. It seems likely that Mevis will be Los Angeles' kicker again versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, though he has only one practice-squad elevation remaining before he'd need to be signed to the active roster.