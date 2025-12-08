Rams' Harrison Mevis: Makes six extra points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mevis hit all six extra-point attempts and his only field-goal try in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Cardinals.
The Missouri product has made at least three extra points in all five of the games this season in which he's served as the Rams' primary kicker. Mevis took over for the struggling Joshua Karty in early November and has yet to miss, going 3-for-3 on field goals and 23-of-23 on extra points. He should remain a quality fantasy option in one of the league's highest-scoring offenses.
