Mevis connected on all three field-goal attempts and all four PAT tries during Sunday's 37-20 victory against the Cardinals.

It was more of the same for Mevis, who has been rock solid since taking over the starting kicker role from Joshua Karty in Week 10. Over his nine games as the starter, Mevis was a perfect 39-for-39 on extra-point tries and 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts, with the lone miss a costly one in overtime against the Seahawks in Week 16. Despite the lone blemish on his record, Mevis has proven to be a reliable option at kicker for the Rams, something they've sorely lacked since the departure of Matt Gay after the 2022 season. The Rams will likely extend a contract offer to Mevis, an exclusive-rights free agent, after the playoffs, but for now he'll prepare for a wild-card round showdown against the Panthers on Saturday.