Kinchens (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Kinchens was able to upgrade to a limited participant Friday after being unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. The upgrade in participation bodes well for Kinchens' chances to suit up for Sunday's contest. If the starter is unable to go, Jaylen McCollough is in line to replace him at free safety.