Williams will play in the Rams' third preseason game against the Bengals on Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams will also compete in joint practices, as he ramps up his workload in his recovery from the broken foot he suffered during OTAs. Selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, Williams is expected to be competing with Jake Funk for the No. 3 spot on the Rams' running back positional depth chart.