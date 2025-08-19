Stafford (back) is dressed for practice Tuesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Stafford is ready to log back-to-back practices after having retaken the field Monday. Head coach Sean McVay said Stafford's workload remains "a very fluid situation that demands flexibility," so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 37-year-old veteran regularly mix in rest days as the regular season approaches, but it's encouraging to see him continue ramping up without any pauses thus far, and getting some reps in with Puka Nacua and new starting wideout Davante Adams. An aggravated disc in his back had forced Stafford to sit out practice since June minicamp.