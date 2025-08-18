Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said Monday, after Stafford (back) returned to practice and took part in 11-on-11 drills, that the team has "no updates" on the veteran quarterback's health and are "going to keep it a day, and really a week at a time, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

While it's certainly encouraging to see Stafford back on the practice field for the first time since June minicamp, and taking part in team drills at that, McVay cautioned that the 37-year-old is still doing "everything in his power" to get back and called it a "very fluid situation that demands flexibility." The Rams will take a cautious approach to ramping up Stafford's activity level as he works his way back from a lingering disc injury in his back, so after he was a full participant Monday it wouldn't be surprising to see him get rest as the week continues. "It was great to be able to see [Stafford] out there today," McVay said, "and we'll see how this afternoon goes, and tomorrow." Stafford still has nearly three weeks to get healthy in time for Week 1 against the Texans on Sun., Sept. 7, but per Brock Vierra of SI, McVay declined to comment Monday on whether he still expects the veteran quarterback to be ready for the regular-season opener. DaSilva confirms that Stafford won't be in consideration for Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, which is no surprise.