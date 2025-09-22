Stafford completed 19 of 33 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

Stafford and the Rams' offense left a lot on the table despite scoring 26 points. He threw an interception on the opening possession, then had a pair of drives stall inside the red zone in the first half. The end result was that Stafford averaged only 5.9 yards per attempt, though he also had some positives in the performance. Most notably, he connected with Davante Adams on a deep 44-yard score late in the first quarter, and he also found Kyren Williams for a 10-yard score on the opening drive of the third quarter. Stafford has multiple touchdowns in each of his last two games, and he should have the chance to bounce back from an efficiency perspective in Week 4 against the Colts.