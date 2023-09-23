Although Nacua (oblique) has been given a questionable designation for Monday's matchup with the Bengals, head coach Sean McVay "expects him to play," Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to close out the week after being a non-participant Thursday. McVay's optimism regarding his status for MNF is promising, but the rookie pass catcher still needs to continue progressing in the right direction in order to ultimately get the green light. More clarity on his status will presumably come Monday.