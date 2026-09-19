Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (hip) won't practice Saturday and will be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua thus will miss practice for a second day in a row to end Week 2 prep, and McVay also told Royer that the wide receiver is dealing with some soreness in his groin, but the Rams will see how he feels as Monday's kickoff approaches. The issue apparently is different than the psoas soreness that Nacua tended to during training camp, and his status very well could come down to a game-time decision.