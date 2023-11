Havenstein (calf) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Seattle, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Havenstein missed both Week 8 and Week 9 due to a calf injury, but he appears to have progressed enough during the Rams' Week 10 bye to be able to suit up Sunday. Joe Noteboom has been starting in Havenstein's place and will now likely return to a rotational role.