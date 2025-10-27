Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Havenstein (ankle) is expected to return to practice and game action in Week 9, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The veteran offensive lineman from Wisconsin had missed the Rams' last three games due to an ankle injury. However, Los Angeles' Week 8 bye appears to have given Havenstein enough time to recover, as he's set to return to both practice and game action this week. If active for Sunday's matchup against the Saints as expected, he'll likely resume his role as the Rams' top right tackle.