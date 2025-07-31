Mitchell has looked like one of the most explosive players on the field early on at Ravens training camp, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Mitchell would be "fighting for touches" as Baltimore's RB3 behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, but if Mitchell is able to get back to the form he showed as a rookie, then there's a chance he could start to push Hill for playing time and touches. Mitchell was electric with the ball in his hands as a 2023 rookie, posting a 47-396-2 rushing line, averaging an otherworldly 8.4 yards per carry. If Henry ever went down with an injury, Mitchell would be a must-add in fantasy football. He's worth a late-round pick in best-ball formats.