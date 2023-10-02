Mitchell (shoulder) could be activated from IR this week, according to head coach John Harbaugh,Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mitchell suffered the injury in the team's second preseason game and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 31. After missing the mandatory four games, the running back is eligible to return to the active roster and play as soon as Sunday against the Steelers. However, even if activated this week, the team will have a 21-day window to add him to the 53-man roster, so there's no guarantee he'll be suiting up in Week 5.