Mitchell was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Mitchell wasn't included on the Ravens' initial Week 10 injury report released Wednesday, so his limitations in Thursday's session seem to be indicative of an in-practice setback. The rookie out of East Carolina will still have a chance to practice again in some capacity Friday to put himself in a better position to play Sunday against the Browns, but the mid-week appearance on the injury report suddenly halts some of the momentum Mitchell had built over the past week. Head coach John Harbaugh had previously suggested that Mitchell would become a regular part of the backfield rotation with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill after busting out for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Ravens' blowout win over the Seahawks this past Sunday.