Mitchell (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell had been sidelined since Baltimore's Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Colts, in which he had nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. He missed the team's second preseason game this past Saturday against the Cowboys, but the speedy running back seems to be on track to play in the preseason finale against Washington this coming Saturday. Mitchell averaged 8.4 yards per carry in eight games as a rookie in 2023 before tearing his ACL and returned to average just 2.0 yards per carry across five regular-season games in 2024.