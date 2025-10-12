Coach John Harbaugh noted after Sunday's loss to the Rams that Jackson (hamstring) is expected to return to action in Week 8, following the Ravens' bye, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Jackson has missed Baltimore's last two games, but Harbaugh indicated Sunday that his hope and expectation is that the star QB will be available for the team's Oct. 26 game against the Bears. The looming return of Jackson, among others, in Week 8 offers hope that a turnaround can be engineering by the Ravens, who head into their bye week with a 1-5 record. Either way, if Jackson is healthy, he belongs in fantasy lineups.