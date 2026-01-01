Jackson (back) practiced fully Thursday.

Jackson, who was inactive in Week 17 due to a back contusion, has now logged consecutive full practices, and when asked whether he'd be available to start in Sunday night's regular-season finale against the Steelers, the QB left little doubt that he plans to play, noting that he will "100 percent" be out there in Week 18. Meanwhile, Jackson, who indicated Thursday that he feels "great" at this stage, plans to use extra padding to protect his back this weekend in a game in which the AFC North title is on the line, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.