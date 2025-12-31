Jackson (back) practiced fully Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

In doing so, coach John Harbaugh indicated that Jackson, who was inactive in Week 17 due to a back contusion, "looked good," while adding that the QB is looking at utilizing extra protection for his back. As for Jackson's status for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Harbaugh said that he's "optimistic" that the signal caller will be available. With that in mind, despite Jackson's full participation Wednesday, his situation is worth monitoring at least until Friday's final injury report reveals whether he carries an injury designation into the weekend.