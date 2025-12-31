Jackson (back) was present for practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson didn't practice at all last week before missing this past Saturday's win over the Packers, which helped set up this Sunday's game against the Steelers to decide the AFC North title. As Hensley notes, Jackson practicing on a Wednesday has been a rare occurrence of late, with the QB's participation, in any capacity, thus representing a good sign in terms of his chances of returning to action this weekend.