Jackson (back) completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 238 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while taking four carries for nine yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Jackson performed valiantly after returning from a one-game absence due to injury, throwing three touchdown passes to give his team a shot at victory and the AFC North title on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, his effort fell in vain after K Tyler Loop shanked the potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Injuries plagued the dual-threat superstar's 2025 season after producing pedestrian passing totals (2,549 yards, 21 TDs and seven INTs) across 13 limited starts. The biggest drop in production came in the rushing department after Jackson finished the campaign with a career-worst 67-349-2 rushing line. The 28-year-old remains under contract with Baltimore in 2026 and will look to return to his MVP form following an offseason of rest and recuperation.