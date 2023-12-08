Jackson (illness) returned to practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, but his return to the field a day later has him on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Friday's upcoming practice/injury report will reveal whether the QB heads into the weekend with a designation or fully cleared for Week 14 action.
