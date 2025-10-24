Jackson (right hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing fully Friday.

Jackson, who last played Sept. 28 against the Chiefs, was limited Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a full session Friday. While his participation level is encouraging, the QB's official questionable designation makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Look for added intel regarding his Week 8 status to arrive before then via national reporters like ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but if Jackson remains sidelined this weekend, Tyler Huntley, rather than Cooper Rush, would step in as Baltimore's starting signal-caller.