Stanley exited Sunday's game against the Texans with a knee injury.

Stanley appears to have sustained a knee injury at some point during the second half of Sunday's contest. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 29-year-old will likely remain sidelined for the remainder of the season opener, as the Ravens are currently leading 22-9 in the fourth quarter. In Stanley's place, Patrick Mekari will likely finish out the game at left tackle for Baltimore.