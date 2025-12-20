Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Draws questionable tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanley (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against New England.
Stanley was spotted limping off the field in Baltimore's Week 15 win over Cincinnati, though coach John Harbaugh indicated the injury wasn't serious. He logged a pair of limited practices to close the week, suggesting he has a decent chance of suiting up in Sunday's pivotal contest.
