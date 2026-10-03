Stanley (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Stanley opened Week 4 prep with back-to-back limited practices before sitting out of Friday's session for rest purposes. He's working through a toe injury that caused him to miss the Ravens' Week 3 win against the Cowboys, and his status for Sunday's game may not be known until about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which is when the Ravens will announce their list of inactive players. Carson Vinson would start at left tackle for a second consecutive game if Stanley is not cleared to play against Tennessee.