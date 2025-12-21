Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Active vs. Patriots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanley (knee) will play in Sunday's matchup versus New England.
Stanley is officially good to go after having dealt with a knee injury throughout the week. The 31-year-old will continue to serve as Baltimore's starting left tackle against the Patriots.
More News
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Draws questionable tag•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Good to go against Miami•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Tending to ankle issue•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Practicing in full Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Practices fully Thursday•