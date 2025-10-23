default-cbs-image
Stanley (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Stanley left during the second quarter in Week 6 versus the Rams due to an ankle issue, but with the benefit of a Week 7 bye, he's on track to start in Week 8. Whether it's Lamar Jackson (hamstring) or Cooper Rush under center Sunday versus the Bears, it should be Stanley protecting their blind side.

