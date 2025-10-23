Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Practicing in full Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanley (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Stanley left during the second quarter in Week 6 versus the Rams due to an ankle issue, but with the benefit of a Week 7 bye, he's on track to start in Week 8. Whether it's Lamar Jackson (hamstring) or Cooper Rush under center Sunday versus the Bears, it should be Stanley protecting their blind side.
More News
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Limited participant in practice•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Won't play vs. Houston•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Gets three-year extension with BAL•