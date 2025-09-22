The Ravens elevated Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions.

Mitchell-Paden has been elevated to the active roster for each of the Ravens' first three games of the regular season due to the absence of Isaiah Likely (foot). A player is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad up to three times in a season, so the Ravens would have to sign Mitchell-Paden to the active roster if they wish for him to play beyond Week 3. He has mostly played in a rotational role at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar through the first two games of 2025.