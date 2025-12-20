default-cbs-image
Mitchell-Paden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Mitchell-Paden popped up on Friday's injury report due to a knee issue, which earned him the questionable tag for Sunday's game. However, he has been a healthy scratch for the Saints' last two games, so his absence wouldn't impact how New Orleans deploys its tight ends all too much.

