Saints' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Questionable for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell-Paden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Mitchell-Paden popped up on Friday's injury report due to a knee issue, which earned him the questionable tag for Sunday's game. However, he has been a healthy scratch for the Saints' last two games, so his absence wouldn't impact how New Orleans deploys its tight ends all too much.
