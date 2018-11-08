The Vikings are signing Thomas (hamstring) to their practice squad Thursday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was waived by the Vikings earlier this room to make room for Ameer Abdullah on the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie will rejoin Minnesota in the form of a practice squad player. While it's possible that Thomas could carve out another depth role, it seems unlikely that the undrafted rookie will play significant offensive snaps this season.

