site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ryan-switzer-placed-on-practice-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ryan Switzer: Placed on practice IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Browns placed Switzer (undisclosed) on practice squad injured reserve.
Switzer had been signed as insurance when the Browns experienced a spate of injuries at wideout.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read